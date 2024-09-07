Algeria’s 78-year-old president is expected to breeze to a second term in Saturday’s election

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Polls have closed in Algeria, where voters are deciding whether to grant army-backed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune another term — five years after pro-democracy protests prompted the military to oust the previous president after two decades in power. Tebboune is expected to breeze to victory over two challengers on Saturday. The real question is voter turnout. To cement his legitimacy, not only does Tebboune hope to win but also to outpace the low voter turnout that marred his first victory in 2019. It’s expected that a second term for Tebboune would further entrench the power of Algeria’s ruling elite.

