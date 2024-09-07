Man charged in glass bottle attack on Jewish students in Pittsburgh now accused in earlier attack

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man accused of having assaulted two Jewish students with a glass bottle on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh is now accused of having thrown a bottle at two people associated with another university the day before. Fifty-two-year-old Jarrett Buba was charged earlier with felony aggravated assault in the Aug. 30 attack on the students who were walking near Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning. A day earlier, two people associated with Carnegie Mellon University told university police that Buba threw a glass bottle at them in the Oakland neighborhood. Neither was hurt. Court documents don’t list an attorney for the suspect in either case.

