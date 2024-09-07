Pride march held in conservative Serbia under heavy police protection

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Pride march in Serbia’s capital of Belgrade has pressed for the demand that the government improve rights for the LGBTQ+ community who often face harassment and discrimination in the highly conservative Balkan country. The march in central Belgrade was held under heavy police protection because of possible attacks from right-wing extremists. Organizers said assailants assaulted a young gay man in Belgrade two days ago and took away his rainbow flag. Serbia is formally seeking entry into the European Union but its democratic record is poor. Serbia’s LGBTQ+ community is demanding that authorities pass a law on same-sex partnerships and boost other rights.

