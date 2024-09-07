Tanker truck crashes into bus in Ivory Coast killing 13 and injuring 44

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The Transportation Ministry and local media are reporting that a tanker truck crashed into a bus in northern Ivory Coast, killing 13 people and injuring 44. The bus and the truck crashed Friday night on the highway between Bouake and Korhogo, two large cities in the country’s north. The road’s width had been narrowed by a freight truck parked without indicators, Police Secours, a platform monitoring deadly accidents in the country, wrote. “The collision between the bus and the tanker truck started a fire of frightening intensity,” the platform wrote. The report and death toll were confirmed by the Ivorian Press Agency and on the state television channel Radiodiffusion Television Ivoirienne.

