‘Unstoppable’ captures Anthony Robles’ singular life, with Robles as his own stunt double

TORONTO (AP) — “Unstoppable,” about the one-legged wrestler Anthony Robles, was one of the most-anticipated premieres of the Toronto International Film Festival. That was partly because it is produced by Ben Affleck and co-stars Jennifer Lopez. But if all the talk going in was about who would turn up between Affleck and Lopez (Lopez did), the talk after the movie belonged to Robles. The film dramatizes the life an extraordinary athlete who ultimately won the NCAA national title in wrestling. In the film, he is played by Jharrel Jerome. But Robles also served as Jerome’s stunt double, performing the wrestling scenes.

