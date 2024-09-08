House Republicans push to link government funding to a citizenship check for new voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson has teed up a vote this week on a bill that would keep the federal government funded for six more months. But the measure would also require Americans to provide proof of citizenship when they register to vote. Congress needs to approve a stop-gap spending bill before the end of September to avoid a partial government shutdown just a few weeks before voters go the polls. Johnson’s decision to combine the proof of citizenship mandate with government funding complicates prospects for getting that task done. The bill isn’t expected to go anywhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate, if it even makes it that far.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.