I-10 East closure will last until Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you were driving on I-10 East in West El Paso Saturday, you may have encountered a lot of traffic due to the Texas Department of Transportation's closure for road work.

And if you're planning on driving in the area Sunday, you may encounter the same issue. That's because the closure lasts a total of 48 hours: until 5 a.m. Monday.

If you are unable to avoid driving in the area before the closure ends, you'll want to know the detour put in place: You will need to take South Desert Boulevard, to re-enter I-10, past Mesa.

This is to allow TXDOT crews to re-strip parts of the main lanes, and relocate concrete safety barriers on the freeway between Transmountain Road and North Mesa Street.