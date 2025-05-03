ABC-7 First Alert: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, possible blowing dust
We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the isolated showers and thunderstorms with possible blowing dust from outflows.
We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the isolated showers and thunderstorms with possible blowing dust from outflows.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.