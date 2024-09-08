Joy in Mud Bowl: Football tournament celebrates 50 years of messy fun

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — College football players aspire to play in bowl games. Professional players dream of playing in the Super Bowl. On Sunday, a bunch of amateurs in New Hampshire just wanted to get muddy. The three-day mudfest wrapped up with the culmination of the Mud Bowl, which celebrated its 50th year of mud-caked football in North Conway, New Hampshire. The event features athletes trudging through knee-deep muck to score. Ryan Martin said he’s been playing mud ball for almost 20 years and said it’s a good excuse to meet up with old friends he’s grown up with.

