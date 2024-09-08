Slide over salsa: K-pop takes socialist Cuba by storm

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — In the land of the salsa, more and more youngsters are turning to K-pop. Popular all over the world, South Korean bands have gained dedicated fan clubs even on the socialist island, thanks to greater access to the internet. K-pop fans who follow the bands, adopt the fashion, and learn the steps gather on weekends at different public spaces in Havana to perform, exchange gossip about their favorite artists and sell K-pop memorabilia. South Korean pop artists have become popular in Cuba even before the two countries restored diplomatic relations earlier this year, which had been severed in 1959 after the Cuban revolution.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.