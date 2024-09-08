Jannik Sinner takes the first set against Taylor Fritz in the US Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner has the lead in the U.S. Open final, taking the first set 6-3 over Taylor Fritz. The top-ranked Sinner broke Fritz’s serve three times in the 41-minute set Sunday. The 12th-seeded Fritz had been broken only nine times in his first six matches at Flushing Meadows. In front of a crowd that included Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Fritz was trying to end a 21-year drought for American men. A victory for Fritz would be the first Grand Slam singles title for an American man since Andy Roddick in 2003. Sinner is trying for his second major championship of the season.

