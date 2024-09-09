A judge orders moving the trial of a man charged with killing 4 University of Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge has agreed to move the trial of a man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students out of the city where the crimes occurred. In an order dated Friday, Idaho Second District Judge John C. Judge said he was concerned about defendant Bryan Kohberger’s ability to receive a fair trial at the Latah County courthouse in Moscow, given extensive media coverage of the case as well as statements by public officials suggesting Kohberger’s guilt. But the judge said that even if enough impartial jurors could be selected to hear the case, the Latah County courthouse wouldn’t be able to handle it because it’s too small. He didn’t specify a new venue.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.