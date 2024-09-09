A bomb hits a vehicle guarding an anti-polio drive in Pakistan and wounds 9

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a roadside bomb has hit a vehicle carrying officers assigned to protect health workers conducting a polio immunization drive in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in northwestern Pakistan, wounding six officers and three civilians. No polio workers were hurt in the attack Monday in South Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A local police official says no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Anti-polio campaigns in Pakistan are regularly marred by violence. Militants target vaccination teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

