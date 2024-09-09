A robot resumes mission to retrieve a piece of melted fuel from inside a damaged Fukushima reactor

An operation to send an extendable robot into one of three damaged reactors at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to bring back a tiny gravel of melted fuel debris has resumed, nearly three weeks after its earlier attempt was suspended due to a technical issue. The collection of a tiny sample of the spent fuel debris inside of the Unit 2 reactor marks the start of the most challenging part of the decadeslong decommissioning of the plant where three reactors were destroyed following the March 11, 2011, magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami.

