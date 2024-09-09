A van apparently packed with migrants veers off a road in Croatia, injuring 14, including 7 children

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A van apparently packed with migrants veered off a road and hit a lamp post in Croatia while speeding to escape police, injuring 14 people. Police say the accident happened in eastern Croatia when police tasked with stopping illegal entry into Croatia spotted a van with Swiss license plates that had too many people inside and signaled the driver to stop. Instead, the driver speeded up. A few minutes later, police saw the van by the side of the road after it hit a lamp post. State television said doctors at nearby hospitals reported that 14 people were hurt, including seven children.

