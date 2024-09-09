Amid the worst drought in Brazil history, wildfires rage and the Amazon falls to a record low level

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil is enduring its worst drought since nationwide measurements began in 1950, according to the National Center for Monitoring and Early Warning of Natural Disasters. Almost 60% of the territory, an area of 5 million square kilometers (1.9 million square miles), is under stress. Large Amazon basin rivers are registering new historic lows, and manmade wildfires have spread smoke over a vast country area, plummeting air quality.

