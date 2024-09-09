Apple’s upcoming iPhone will catapult the tech trendsetter into the age of AI

Apple’s ubiquitous iPhone is about to break new ground with a shift into artificial intelligence that will do everything from smartening up its frequently dim-witted assistant Siri to creating customized emojis on the fly. The new era will dawn Monday with the unveiling of the hotly anticipated iPhone 16 in a Cupertino, California, auditorium named after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who pulled out the first iPhone in 2007 and waved it like a magic wand while predicting it would reshape society. Apple’s AI package will run mostly on the device instead of remote data centers. That distinction requires a special processor that is expected to drive huge demand for the iPhone 16.

