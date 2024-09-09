Cool weather forecast offers hope in battling intense Southern California blaze

MOUNTAIN HOME VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Several days of triple-digit temperatures have stoked a wildfire in Southern California that burned so hot it created its own thunderstorm-like weather systems. But firefighters are hoping to gain the upper hand as cooler weather is expected to move into the area after Tuesday. The Line Fire has threatened thousands of homes and commercial structures as it burns along the edge of the San Bernardino National Forest just east of Los Angeles. Firefighters have been working in steep terrain in temperatures above 100 degrees. Wildfires are burning across the West, including in Idaho, Oregon and Nevada, where about 20,000 people have had to flee a fire burning outside Reno.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.