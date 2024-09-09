Former Lebanon central bank chief to remain in jail while facing corruption charges

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judge has ruled that the country’s former central bank chief will remain in jail while facing charges of embezzling tens of millions of dollars from state coffers. Lebanon’s Financial Public Prosecution division charged Riad Salameh last week with embezzlement of $42 million after he was detained following an interrogation by Lebanon’s top public prosecutor over several alleged financial crimes. Salameh has maintained that he is innocent.

