Germany expands controls at borders to stem irregular migration and extremism risks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s interior minister has ordered temporary controls at all German land borders as a response to irregular migration and to protect the country from extremist threats. Nancy Faeser said at a news conference Monday that the government is extending temporary border controls to all German land borders. The ministry said that it notified the European Union of the order to set up border controls at the land borders with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark for a period of six months. They will begin next week on Sept. 16. This adds to restrictions already in place on the land borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland.

