Hakeem Jeffries rejects GOP spending bill as ‘unserious and unacceptable’

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is rejecting a proposal Speaker Mike Johnson has put forward that links continued government funding for six months with a measure to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote. Jeffries says in a letter to House Democrats Monday that the proposal is “unserious and unacceptable.” Lawmakers are returning to Washington Monday following a traditional August recess spent mostly in their home states and districts. They are not close to completing work on the dozen annual appropriations bills that will fund the agencies during the next fiscal year, so they’ll need to approve a stopgap spending measure before the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

