Individual forums held this week for finalist for New Mexico State University President

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- New Mexico State University will hold individual forums this week as they search for the next university president.

Last week, Neil Mackinnon withdrew as he was selected to be president of another university.

Monday, Sept. 9:

Arsenio Romero, Ph.D., former secretary of public education, state of New Mexico

Faculty and staff forum: 10 to 10:50 a.m., Corbett Center Student Union auditorium and Zoom

Student forum: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Corbett Center Student Union auditorium and Zoom

Community forum: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Las Cruces Convention Center and Zoom

Tuesday, Sept. 10:

Brian Haynes, Ph.D., vice chancellor for student affairs, University of California, Riverside

Faculty and staff forum: 10 to 10:50 a.m., Corbett Center Student Union auditorium and Zoom

Student forum: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Corbett Center Student Union auditorium and Zoom

Community forum: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Las Cruces Convention Center and Zoom

Thursday, Sept. 12:

Monica Lounsbery, Ph.D., dean, College of Health and Human Services, California State University, Long Beach

Faculty and staff forum: 10 to 10:50 a.m., Corbett Center Student Union, ballroom west and Zoom

Student Forum: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Corbett Center Student Union, ballroom west and Zoom

Community forum: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Las Cruces Convention Center and Zoom

Friday, Sept. 13

Valerio Ferme, Ph.D., executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, University of Cincinnati