Individual forums held this week for finalist for New Mexico State University President
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- New Mexico State University will hold individual forums this week as they search for the next university president.
Last week, Neil Mackinnon withdrew as he was selected to be president of another university.
Monday, Sept. 9:
Arsenio Romero, Ph.D., former secretary of public education, state of New Mexico
- Faculty and staff forum: 10 to 10:50 a.m., Corbett Center Student Union auditorium and Zoom
- Student forum: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Corbett Center Student Union auditorium and Zoom
- Community forum: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Las Cruces Convention Center and Zoom
Tuesday, Sept. 10:
Brian Haynes, Ph.D., vice chancellor for student affairs, University of California, Riverside
- Faculty and staff forum: 10 to 10:50 a.m., Corbett Center Student Union auditorium and Zoom
- Student forum: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Corbett Center Student Union auditorium and Zoom
- Community forum: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Las Cruces Convention Center and Zoom
Thursday, Sept. 12:
Monica Lounsbery, Ph.D., dean, College of Health and Human Services, California State University, Long Beach
- Faculty and staff forum: 10 to 10:50 a.m., Corbett Center Student Union, ballroom west and Zoom
- Student Forum: 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Corbett Center Student Union, ballroom west and Zoom
- Community forum: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Las Cruces Convention Center and Zoom
Friday, Sept. 13
Valerio Ferme, Ph.D., executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, University of Cincinnati