Israeli strikes in Syria leave 14 dead and more than 40 wounded, Syrian state media says

DAMASCUS (AP) — Syrian state media says the number of people killed in overnight Israeli strikes in Syria has risen to 14 with more than 40 wounded. Syrian state news agency SANA said Monday that Israeli strikes hit several areas in central Syria late Sunday, damaging a highway in Hama province and sparking fires. The initial death count reported by the Masyaf National Hospital in western Hamas province was four. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.