Jailed Harvey Weinstein taken to NYC hospital for emergency heart surgery, his representatives say

NEW YORK (AP) — Jailed ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery at a New York City hospital on Monday. Weinstein’s representatives said the 72-year-old was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan from the Rikers Island jail complex late Sunday “due to severe medical conditions.” News of Weinstein’s hospitalization was first reported by ABC News. Weinstein has been in an out of Bellevue Hospital since returning to Rikers Island from state prison in April after an appeals court overturned his 2020 rape and sexual assault convictions and ordered a new trial.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.