Man charged in random Seattle freeway shootings faces new charges nearby

SEATTLE (AP) — A man charged with randomly shooting at cars along Interstate 5 near Seattle on Labor Day faces additional charges for firing at vehicles in an adjacent county on the same night. King County prosecutors filed five assault charges against Eric Jerome Perkins last week claiming he injured five people during a shooting spree on the freeway on Sept. 2. Pierce County prosecutors have filed four additional assault charges against Perkins. They say he shot at four other people in three different cars in the Tacoma area later that night. They added one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s being held on a $1 million bail. His arraignment is set for Sept. 19.

