Nevada GOP politician who ran for state treasurer headed toward trial in fundraising fraud case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Republican politician who ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer in 2022 has pleaded not guilty to two new federal fraud charges and is headed toward trial in two weeks. Michele Fiore is accused in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas of using funds raised for a statue honoring a slain police officer for political and personal costs including her daughter’s wedding. Fiore is a former state Assembly and Las Vegas City Council member who is now suspended from her elected position as a justice of the peace in rural Pahrump. She’s known for supporting gun ownership and backing states’ rights advocates in armed standoffs against federal officers in Nevada and Oregon.

