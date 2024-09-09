The 49ers spoil Aaron Rodgers’ return with a 32-19 win over the Jets

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ long-awaited return to the field was spoiled by San Francisco as the 49ers got 147 yards rushing and a touchdown from fill-in back Jordan Mason in a 32-19 victory over the New York Jets. Rodgers threw for 167 yards and one TD and also had an interception a year after his debut with New York ended with a torn Achilles after four snaps. Rodgers had problems moving around in the pocket but still showed off the arm that helped him win four MVPs with the Green Bay Packers a few times in his first real action for the Jets. But it wasn’t enough to beat the 49ers.

