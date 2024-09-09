The iPhone 16, new AirPods and other highlights from Apple’s product showcase

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has squarely shifted its focus toward artificial intelligence with the unveiling of its hotly anticipated iPhone 16 along with a slew of features coming with the next update to the device’s operating system. While the new phone lineup headlined Monday’s showcase, the tech giant also shared new additions to its smartwatch and AirPods lineups. The new AirPods 4 series will come with an upgraded chip for better audio quality, and will feature more active noise cancellation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.