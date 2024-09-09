The UK hospital where a nurse was convicted of murdering 7 babies faces investigation

LONDON (AP) — An English hospital where a neonatal nurse was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill seven others is facing an inquiry into how she was able to harm so many children. The examination into the deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital begins Tuesday. Supporters are pushing for a legal review of the evidence used against Lucy Letby. But the inquiry being held in Liverpool will not review the legal basis for Letby’s convictions. It will look at how she was repeatedly able to hurt babies, how parents were treated and the culture within the National Health Service.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.