What to know about the video showing Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating by Memphis police officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Footage from Memphis police cameras show a starkly different scene of the January 2023 beating that ended Tyre Nichols’ life than the reports from the officers who delivered the blows. Tyre Nichols screamed for his mother while five officers beat him about a block from where he lived with his parents. More than a year and a half after Nichols’ death, three former officers are being tried in federal court over the deadly pummeling. Two former colleagues have pleaded guilty and could testify against the remaining three. An AP analysis of video footage and documents found that the officers lay blame on Nichols. But recordings show the officers beating a man who offered little resistance.

