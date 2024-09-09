Skip to Content
News

Will Los Angeles 2028 be the moment when the Paralympics conquer America?

KVIA
By
New
Published 3:47 AM

Associated Press

Los Angeles, you’re next. Paris raised the game for the Paralympics with more than 4,000 athletes and 2.4 million tickets sold. Now the challenge for U.S. organizers is to top it with another breakout moment for para sports. Craig Spence, a spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee, says the IPC’s goal is to “conquer America.” LA28’s chief executive officer, Reynold Hoover, is confident the Paralympics can do just that through a combination of great venues, volunteerism at the sites and storytelling about the athletes.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content