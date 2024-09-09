Will Los Angeles 2028 be the moment when the Paralympics conquer America?

Los Angeles, you’re next. Paris raised the game for the Paralympics with more than 4,000 athletes and 2.4 million tickets sold. Now the challenge for U.S. organizers is to top it with another breakout moment for para sports. Craig Spence, a spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee, says the IPC’s goal is to “conquer America.” LA28’s chief executive officer, Reynold Hoover, is confident the Paralympics can do just that through a combination of great venues, volunteerism at the sites and storytelling about the athletes.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.