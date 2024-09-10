Afghanistan’s Norway embassy is closing this week, a statement from the mission says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Norway embassy is closing this week. The move comes months after the Taliban said they no longer recognize diplomatic missions set up by the former, Western-backed government, including the one in Norway. In a statement late on Monday, the embassy said the closure will take place on Thursday. The U.K. government said on Monday that the London embassy would close on Sept. 27, following the dismissal of its staff by the Taliban authorities in Kabul. Britain, like most countries, does not recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan. The Taliban were not available for comment on the embassy closures.

