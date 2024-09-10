Constantine Orbelian to attempt to revive New York City Opera after drop in money and performances
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Constantine Orbelian has been promoted to executive director of the largely dormant New York City Opera, which hasn’t given a staged performance since 2022. It plans to return with William Grant Still’s “Troubled Island” at City Center in 2025-26. Orbelian became music director for the 2021-22 season and added the title of executive director one day after Michael Capasso’s retirement as general director was announced by board chairman emeritus Roy G. Niederhoffer. City Opera has been limited to occasional recitals and parks performances since 2022.