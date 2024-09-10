Germany’s expansion of border controls is testing European unity

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The German government says it is cracking down on irregular migration and crime following recent extremist attacks, and plans to extend temporary border controls to all nine of its frontiers next week. The border closures are set to last six months and are threatening to test European unity. Most of Germany’s neighbors are fellow members of the European Union, a 27-country bloc based on the principles of free trade and travel. The Polish prime minister has denounced the closures as “unacceptable” and Austria said it won’t accept migrants rejected by Germany. Here’s a look at some of the issues.

