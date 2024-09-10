Kyle Larson expected to return to Indianapolis 500 for another shot at ‘The Double’ in 2025

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren Racing scheduled a Tuesday afternoon news conference in which they are expected to announce Kyle Larson will run the Indianapolis 500 again in 2025. Larson told The Associated Press last week he wanted to run the race and a decision could be imminent. Larson was a star at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May, where he qualified fifth but a late-race speeding penalty took him out of contention and he finished 18th. The Tuesday news conference at Charlotte Motor Speedway has multiple participants listed, including Larson, Hendrick team owner Rick Hendrick and McLaren chief executive officer Zak Brown, who was flying in from London earlier Tuesday.

