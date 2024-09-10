New president of UN General Assembly calls for unity to tackle borderless issues

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Cameroon’s former prime minister has taken over the presidency of the U.N. General Assembly and called for nations to unite and to address global challenges from climate change and poverty to conflicts and armed violence. Philemon Yang told the 193-member world body that international cooperation was the most effective tool to address borderless issues. Yang assumed the one-year presidency as the General Assembly opened its new session Tuesday. He will preside at the annual gathering of world leaders at the General Assembly later this month.

