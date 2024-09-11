A man accused of trying to set former co-workers on fire is charged with assault

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Detroit man accused of trying to set two former co-workers on fire with multiple counts, including assault with intent to murder. The Detroit Free Press reports that prosecutors said Wednesday that the 66-year-old man had been fired from his job at a printing equipment company for leaving threatening notes for two female co-workers. He returned to the company on Monday and found the two women sitting in a car, which he doused with gasoline and set on fire. The women were taken to a hospital with severe burns. The man told a court magistrate Wednesday that he would only speak with Fox News.

