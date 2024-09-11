Jewelry seized by the Nazis from Polish concentration camp prisoners is returned to families

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Relatives of 12 Polish inmates of Nazi Germany’s concentration camps have received precious belongings seized from their kin during captivity. The items were returned by a German archive in a ceremony late Tuesday. The Arolsen Archives and their volunteers have spared no effort to reach the families of the inmates who were captured by Nazi troops during the ill-fated 1944 Warsaw Uprising. Like hundreds of thousands of others, the prisoners were sent to concentration camps where their valuables — wedding rings, watches, gold chains, earrings and other items — were confiscated and put in envelopes marked with their owners’ names. That allowed for the items’ return to the families, 80 years later.

