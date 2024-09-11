Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear case affecting future of state’s elections leader

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it would hear a lawsuit that could determine whether the state’s top elections official can remain in her post. This comes after Republicans who controlled the state Senate sought to fire her last year. The liberal-controlled court says it would hear the case but did not immediately set a date for oral arguments. The court almost certainly will not rule before the Nov. 5 election. Republicans unhappy with the state’s elections administrator Meagan Wolfe have attempted to oust her from her job e since President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.