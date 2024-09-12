Air Canada urges government to intervene as labor dispute with pilots escalates

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s largest airline and business leaders are urging the federal government to intervene in labor talks with its pilots in hopes of avoiding a shutdown. But the labor minister said the two sides should negotiate a deal. Air Canada spokesman Christophe Hennebelle said that the airline is committed to negotiations, but it faces wage demands from the Air Line Pilots Association it can’t meet. The union representing 5,200 pilots says Air Canada continues to post record profits while expecting pilots to accept below-market compensation. The airline and its pilots have been in contract talks for more than a year. The pilots want to be paid wages competitive with their U.S. counterparts.

