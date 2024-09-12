Fight to restore Black voters’ strength could dismantle Florida’s Fair Districts Amendment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A coalition of voting rights groups has been challenging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over a dismantled Black congressional district. The coalition on Thursday asked the Florida Supreme Court to rule that DeSantis violated the state constitution. The groups argue that his map diminished Black voting power in a north Florida district. However, the court raised the possibility of throwing out the Fair Districts Amendment if it sides with the state. This amendment, approved in 2010, prohibits drawing districts to favor a party or incumbent. It also ensures minority representation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.