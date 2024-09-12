Gunmen kill a policeman guarding polio workers in northwestern Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a pair of gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire and killed a policeman guarding a group of polio workers going door-to-door in a vaccination campaign in northwestern Pakistan. Thursday’s attack took place in Bannu, a district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The policeman who was gunned down was standing on a street corner and the attackers fled the scene, Khan said. In a similar attack on Wednesday in Bajur, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a group of gunmen killed two people, a polio worker and a police escort. No one claimed responsibility for the two attacks, which have raised fears among polio workers. Authorities launched a new nationwide polio vaccination campaign on Monday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.