Studies on pigeon-guided missiles, swimming abilities of dead fish among Ig Nobles winners
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — A study that explores the feasibility of using pigeons to guide missiles and one that looks at the swimming abilities of dead fish were among the winners of this year’s Ig Nobels, the prize for comical scientific achievement. Held less than a month before the actual Nobel Prizes are announced, Thursday’s 34th annual Ig Nobel prize ceremony was organized by the Annals of Improbable Research magazine’s website to make people laugh and think. The winners, honored in 10 categories, also included scientists who showed some plants imitate the shapes of artificial ones.