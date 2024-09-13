Another player from top-ranked Georgia arrested for reckless driving

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris has been arrested on a reckless driving charge after police said he was driving 106 mph, the latest player on the top-ranked Bulldogs to run afoul of the law behind the wheel. The sophomore from Miami was stopped by Athens-Clarke County police and booked into jail on five misdemeanor charges at 10:40 p.m. Thursday. According to an online report, he was released about an hour later on a total of $50 in bonds. Harris was also charged with no proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, failing to use safety belts and illegal tinting of the windows. Georgia plays its first Southeastern Conference game at Kentucky on Saturday.

