Trump and Vance are still stoking fears of Haitian migrants, as Ohio community faces bomb threats

Donald Trump and his running mate continue to disparage Haitian migrants in an Ohio community, further fueling false claims the Republicans have promoted even as the city has seen bomb threats and school evacuations and local officials called for a cooling of the anti-immigrant rhetoric. Trump said during a news conference Friday that “we will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio.” The Republican presidential nominee said the migrants are “destroying the way of life.” Ohio authorities have said there are no credible reports to support the debunked allegations amplified by Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance that Haitian immigrants are eating domestic pets and birds in the city’s public parks.

