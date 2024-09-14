Dick Cheney was once vilified by Democrats. Now he’s backing Harris. Will it matter?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Dick Cheney is a career Republican still vilified by Democrats over the Iraq War. But his partisan loyalties were cast aside in extraordinary fashion when he endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for the White House. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales’s service in George W. Bush’s administration was roiled by debates over government eavesdropping and the firing of Democratic prosecutors. Yet he’s also backing Harris. The endorsements are part of a pattern of opposition to Trump from establishment Republicans who’ve long been criticized by Democrats, yet say they’re so alarmed by the prospect of Trump’s return to power that they’re voting against their own political party.

