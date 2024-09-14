Five people found dead in eastern Romania as rainstorms leave scores stranded

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Emergency authorities say five people in eastern Romania have been found dead after torrential rainstorms left scores of people stranded in flooded areas. Rescue services scrambled to save 95 people in the hard-hit eastern counties of Galati and Vaslui. The storms battered 19 localities in eight counties in Romania, with strong winds downing dozens of trees that damaged cars and blocked roads and traffic. Romania’s environment minister Mircea Fechet told The Associated Press Saturday that, in some of the badly flooded areas, more than 160 liters of rain fell per square meter which he said is a rare occurrence. Floods have also hit the Czech Republic and Moldova.

