France throws one last party for the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The curtain will come down on the Paris’ feel-good summer with a grand parade of French athletes on the Champs Elysées as the country throws one last party to celebrate the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Parade of Champions will include 182 French Olympic representatives and 137 Paralympic participants. About 70,000 spectators are expected along the parade’s route on the French capital’s famed avenue that will end on a ring-shaped stage around the Arc de Triomphe monument. Hundreds of the Games’ volunteers and officials are also expected to attend.

