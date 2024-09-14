New QB Hank Brown throws for 4 TDs, leads Auburn to 45-19 win over New Mexico

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Hank Brown passed for 235 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start and Jarquez Hunter rushed for 152 yards to lead Auburn to a 45-19 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.

Brown, a redshirt freshman who originally committed to play for Tigers coach Hugh Freeze at Liberty, claimed the starting job after Payton Thorne was intercepted four times in a loss to California.

Auburn (2-1) still struggled to put away the Lobos (0-3) until the second half. New Mexico came in as 24-1/2-point underdogs, according to BetMGM.com, but trailed just 17-13 at the half.

Brown came into the game having completed 3 of 5 passes for 96 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. He was 17-of-25 passing with no major mistakes. Hunter had a touchdown rushing and receiving.

New Mexico’s Devon Dampier passed for 291 yards with a touchdown on fourth-and-4 to Caleb Medford early in the fourth. He was intercepted twice. Ryan Davis had six catches for 100 yards.

New Mexico’s upset bid pretty much ended when Dampier was picked off by Antonio Kite on a fourth-and-5 pass from the Auburn 25 in the third quarter.

Brown’s success, including the Tigers’ 503 total yards, was put in perspective with the Lobos coming in ranked last among 133 FBS teams in total defense. They were allowing 597 yards per game

The Takeaway

New Mexico: Played a Power 4 conference team tight for a half for the second straight week after a 61-39 loss to No. 20 Arizona. Committed 16 penalties for 112 yards.

Auburn: Brown likely earned another starting shot, avoiding big mistakes and throwing a perfect strike on a 50-yarder to KeAndre Lambert-Smith down the right sideline. The Tigers’ play still doesn’t inspire much confidence heading into Southeastern Conference games.

Cam Coleman out

Auburn freshman receiver Cam Coleman watched the game in street clothes with a right shoulder injury. Coleman’s 115 receiving yards (on four catches) led the team through two games. Camden Brown took his place. Right tackle Izavion Miller (hip) also missed the game.

Up next

New Mexico hosts Fresno State on Saturday.

Auburn opens SEC play at home against Arkansas on Saturday.



