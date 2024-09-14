Nigerian army rescues 13 hostages from extremist group

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s army says that troops have rescued 13 hostages who were kidnapped by an extremist group in the northwestern state of Kaduna. The army said in a statement Saturday that “the troops successfully overwhelmed the terrorists.” The military said that several kidnappers were killed and others captured. It didn’t specify what armed group the kidnappers belonged to. The rescued hostages were taken to a military facility for a medical assessment before being reunited with their families. Weapons, ammunition, solar panels and cash were also discovered during the rescue operation.

